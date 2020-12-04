Neena Gupta, Kalki Koechlin to collaborate for an international film 'Goldfish'

Indian actors Neena Gupta and Kalki Koechlin are set to collaborate for an international film ‘Goldfish’ that will focus on creating awareness about mental health. It will be directed by Pushan Kriplani who developed the script keeping the two actors in mind who are set to play mother-daughter in the drama.

The film is the result of a British-American venture that is being produced by Splendid Films USA.

It will be produced by Amit Saxena and the film is described to be a delicate timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of a community. Set in London, ‘Goldfish’ deals with memory, music, mental health and identity. Anamika (played by Kalki), the child of a mixed marriage, returns home to her estranged mother Sadhana (Neena Gupta) because she is suffering from the onset of dementia. Anamika returns to a neighbourhood she barely remembers, to a woman who sometimes doesn’t remember her. What ensues next is an unfolding of complex yet beautiful emotions as Sandhana and Anamika’s worlds, though strikingly different, come together.

On confirming the venture, Neena Gupta said, “It’s a very different experience to work with Pushan Kripalani, I’m saying so because I did a very beautiful film with him which he directed called The Threshold, which is on Hotstar. When he came to me with this Goldfish film, the script, I was very excited. Number one because it is a very very challenging role and it's a beautiful script and I love the way Pushan works, there is a lot of freedom which the actors get. It’s a very different experience from the other films, he’s a very special person in my life and I’m very excited to be a part of Goldfish. In fact I’m very nervous because it is a very challenging role.”

Kalki Koechlin added, “I’m very excited working on Goldfish, I’ve been wanting to work with Pushan, the director since I saw his first film Threshold and Neenaji, of course, is an amazing actor, I love her and looking forward to working with her. Also, the writer of the script Arghya is someone I have worked closely within the theatre, he’s done a lot of light design for the productions I have worked on. It's really quite a nice, happy union of different people from my walks of life and I’m very excited to start this project. The script is so fantastic!”