Naseeruddin Shah doing well, likely to be discharged soon, confirms his secretary

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who has been admitted in at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital is reportedly doing well. The actor was diagnosed with pneumonia and a patch was detected on his chest for which he is undergoing treatment.



His secretary on Thursday revealed that he is expected to be discharged on Friday.



"He is doing well. He might be discharged tomorrow," Naseeruddin Shah's secretary Jairaj told a news agency.



Shah, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), is known for his contribution towards parallel cinema, with films such as 'Nishant', 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro', 'Ijaazat', 'Masoom', and 'Mirch Masala'.



He has also created a space for himself in the commercial cinema with movies such as 'Mohra', 'Sarfarosh', 'Ishqiya', 'The Dirty Picture', and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', among others.



The veteran, whose career spans 46 years, is also known for his extensive work in theatre and running the theatre group, Motley Productions.



Legendary actor Dilip Kumar too has been admitted to the same hospital due to age-related medical issues.