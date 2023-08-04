Mrunal Thakur to be honoured with the Diversity in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Indian actress Mrunal Thakur is set to be honored with the prestigious Diversity in Cinema Award at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This award, a testament to her exceptional talent and remarkable contributions, is in recognition of her outstanding performances across diverse roles and languages in the world of Indian cinema.



Having completed a remarkable year in the South film industry in 2022, Mrunal Thakur has swiftly risen to become one of the most sought-after names in contemporary cinema.

The Diversity in Cinema Award is set to be conferred upon Mrunal Thakur during the festival's highly anticipated annual gala award night scheduled for August 11th. This recognition comes as she marks a pivotal milestone in her career – one year of a successful foray into the world of South Indian cinema.

From the impactful portrayal of Sonia in Love Sonia to her captivating performance as Sita Mahalakshmi in her debut Telugu film, Mrunal Thakur has effortlessly crossed linguistic boundaries to make her mark. Her cinematic journey has transcended linguistic barriers, with notable contributions to Hindi, Telugu, and Marathi cinema. Her magnetic presence on both the big screen and the digital platform is evident through her roles in acclaimed projects such as Ghost Stories and Lust Stories 2, which have captivated audiences across OTT platforms.

Mrunal Thakur's remarkable rise in the southern film industry has seen her share screen space with some of the biggest superstars, including Dulquer Salmaan and soon with Nani and Vijay Devrakonda.