Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway trailer: Rani Mukerji takes on the system in a foreign land
Rani Mukerji returns to the big screen after a break of three years in Ashima Chibber's powerful film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. Produced by Nikhil Advani and Madhu Bhojani, the film is based on an actual incident where an Indian couple's children were taken away by the Norwegian welfare services in 2011. The trailer of the film was dropped on social media on Thursday and it has Rani Mukerji delivering a powerful performance as an anguished mother who takes on a system in an alien land.
Mukerji plays Mrs Chatterjee who along with her husband and two children have recently moved into Norway. Their life seems to be perfect and happy in a new land brimming with opportunities until the children are taken away by the child welfare authorities on the pretext of bad parenting. How the family faces difficulties and fights the authorities tooth and nail to get their children back forms the rest of the story.
The film marks the Bollywood debut of prominent Bengali film actors, Anirban Bhattacharya and Bodhisatta Majumdar. The film also stars Jim Sarbh and Neena Gupta.
As soon as the trailer of the film was launched, comments poured in, most praising Rani's powerful performance.
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt shared the trailer and praised Mukerji and the crew for taking up such a brave story.
Johar wrote, " I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film…Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji’s best performance till date … to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother …. I don’t think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film… bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! "
New mother Alia Bhatt wrote, "Weeping! What a moving trailer."
The story that inspired Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
The Norwegian social services 2011 took custody of Anurup and Sagarika Bhattacharya's two children in 2011. The parents insisted there was a cultural bias against Indians and they urged the foreign ministry to intervene. A diplomatic row ensued between India and Norway and eventually, Norwegian authorities decided to award the custody of two Indian children to the brother of their father, enabling him to bring them back to India.
However, the parents' marriage reportedly developed problems and the mother took legal remedy to get the custody of her children.