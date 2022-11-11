'Monica, O My Darling' review: A delicious whodunnit that should not be missed 

If you loved quintessential Bollywood masala films, you will love Vasan Bala's films. Bala's previous outing at the movie was a refreshing 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota' in the year 2018 which was also the most underrated film of the year. With heaps of references to the 80s VHS era, Bala had created an interesting parallel universe that was relatable yet unknown and fascinating. His latest, 'Monica, O' My Darling' is similar in that sense. It does have a lot of references to 1970s Bollywood thrillers but also is very contemporary in its treatment of the plot. You really don't know what you are getting into when you start watching the film but ultimately end up being engrossed in the whodunnit which is full of puns, pop cultural references and credible performances from its lead cast.



The film opens with a murder in a factory which the company quickly labels as a machine error. The story soon shifts six months later when star Unicorp Limited Jayant Arkhedkar (Rajkumar Rao) is awarded a director's post in the company. He is a talented engineer raised in a small town who has risen up the ranks of the company due to his work and become a blue-eyed boy of the owner. It also helps that he is in a relationship with the owner's daughter( Akansha Ranjan Kapoor). Life seems perfect for him until Monica(Huma Qureshi) the secretary of the owner claims she is pregnant with Jayant's child. The two have been having a torrid affair on the side.



Blackmail, revelations of illicit romances, and a murder later, Jayant finds himself in a sticky wicket. He has much to lose and it doesn't help that ACP Naidu (Radhika Apte) is suspicious of his every move.



Written by Yogesh Chandekar, the screenplay is taught and full of twists and keeps you hooked. It helps that quirk is high and you find yourself smiling at the multiple references that Bala gives to pop culture and even Sriram Raghavan. The narrative is interspersed with quintessential 70s-style Bollywood music which just enhances the storytelling.





There is a lot happening in the story and even though you know who the killer is, you end up enjoying the slow revelation. It's the sort of film, which never loses grip of the audience's attention but also doesn't rush through things- making each moment enjoyable. You devour into the plot well.



The film's cast is equally good. Be it Rao who plays the ordinary man in an extraordinary situation or Huma Quereshi as the temptress Monica or Radhika Apte in a quirky role as ACP Naidu(she gets the best lines), the film's actors are in terrific form. Even actors Sukant Goel, Sikandar Kher, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, and Zayn Marie Khan stand out in their limited screen time. There is also actor Bagavathi Perumal who plays a crucial role in the plot and is a delight to watch.



No Hindi whodunnit can be a success without credible music. Achint Thakkar elevates the plot with his credible music that gives a hat tip to RD Burman's genre of music.



'Monica, O My Darling' ticks most boxes of a good noir. You seldom find yourself enjoying and laughing watching a whodunnit even as it keeps you on the edge with its twists and turns. Bala's ode to Hindi films is a well-crafted film that does not disappoint. 'Monica, O My Darling' is streaming on Netflix.