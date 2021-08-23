Mahesh Manjrekar undergoes surgery for bladder cancer; is doing well

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone surgery for urinary bladder cancer. It happened 10 days ago.

His surgery was successful and is currently back home. He is recuperating well post surgery reveals sources close to him.

Mahesh Manjrekar, on the work front, has been keeping busy with ‘Mulshi Pattern’ remake which is titled ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. While he played the role of an alcoholic in the original Marathi blockbuster, he is set to direct the Hindi version with Aayush Sharma and Salman Khan in lead roles.

He has also announced two directorials titled ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’ and ‘White’.