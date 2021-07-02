Lisa Haydon welcomes third baby

Lisa Haydon welcomed third child with husband Dino Lalvani.

Lisa was blessed with a baby girl. While she did not make the announcement of the baby, a fan asked her of the baby and she commented, “she’s in my arms”.

Earlier, when she announced her pregnancy, the actress had revealed the gender of her baby. In the video, she was heard saying, “So, I've actually been meaning to get on here to have a chat with you all and catch you up on stuff thats been happening lately. Honestly, the only reason I haven't so far is- pure laziness, there is no other excuse for this behaviour.” Her son Zack joined her. She asked Zack to tell everyone what's inside her tummy and Zack said, ''A baby sister''”.

She shared the video with a caption that read, ''#3 Coming this June 💕💗💓💖💫✨''.

In October 2016, Lisa married boyfriend Dino Lalvani. The couple dated for almost a year before getting married. They welcomed their first child, son Zack in 2017. They then had Leo in 2020.