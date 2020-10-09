'Laxmmi Bomb' trailer: The horror-comedy presents Akshay Kumar in a new avatar

Known for his multiple comedy films, Akshay Kumar once again returns to the genre in Raghav Lawrence directorial 'Laxmmi Bomb'. The trailer of the film was dropped on Friday and has Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani playing a married couple settle outside India.



The trailer does not reveal too much about the plot but the horror comedy has Akshay Kumar getting possessed by the ghost of a eunuch and how it creates mayhem in his family. The film is a remake of the Tamil movie 'Muni 2: Kanchana'.

The trailer also shows Akshay Kumar saree-clad which is a first for the actor. Watch the trailer here.





'Laxmmi Bomb' will premiere of Disney+ Hostar on November 9. The film also stars Ayesha Raza Mishra, Rajesh Singh and Tusshar Kapoor.