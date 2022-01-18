Lata Mangeshkar still in ICU; will take time to recover, says doctor

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU. On Monday, Dr Pratit Samdani of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital issued a statement on the health of the veteran singer. Dr Samdani, who is treating the singer, stated that "she will take time to recover due to her old age."



For the unversed, Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia last week. She got in touch with one of her staff members, who was also COVID-19 positive.



After learning about Lata Mangeshkar`s health, several fans and members from the film industry and other fields took to social media to wish her a speedy recovery. "Prayers for your speedy recovery @mangeshkarlata," Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.



The singer had been hospitalised in 2019 as well for a serious lung ailment and pneumonia.

