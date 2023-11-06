LIVE TV
Kriti Sanon to celebrate the festival of Diwali at her new pad

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:09 PM IST

Photograph:(Twitter)

This year has been a special one for Kriti Sanon. The actress won the prestigious National Award for her powerful performance in Mimi.

This year has been a special one for Kriti Sanon. The actress won the prestigious National Award for her powerful performance in Mimi. This year also saw her turning producer with ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. The actress has also now shifted to her new pad in Pali Hill, Mumbai and will be celebrating Diwali with her close loved ones and her family at her new home. 

A source close to the actress informed, "Kriti recently shifted to her new pad in Bandra and is very excited to celebrate her first Diwali there. She will also be having a small pooja in the presence of family and close ones. It's a very important and special year for Kriti with the National Award win and also the launch of her own production house, her skincare line and now her new house."

Kriti won the National Award for her brilliant performance in Mimi and was given the honour at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. The actress started her journey as an engineer in Delhi and went on to become a movie star and eventually won a national award. Her journey is truly one for the books. 

Looking at Kriti's future lineup of films, apart from Do Patti, the actress will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew and an untitled rom-com next with Shahid Kapoor.

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

