Kriti Sanon to celebrate the festival of Diwali at her new pad

This year has been a special one for Kriti Sanon. The actress won the prestigious National Award for her powerful performance in Mimi. This year also saw her turning producer with ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. The actress has also now shifted to her new pad in Pali Hill, Mumbai and will be celebrating Diwali with her close loved ones and her family at her new home.



A source close to the actress informed, "Kriti recently shifted to her new pad in Bandra and is very excited to celebrate her first Diwali there. She will also be having a small pooja in the presence of family and close ones. It's a very important and special year for Kriti with the National Award win and also the launch of her own production house, her skincare line and now her new house."