Kriti Sanon tests positive for coronavirus: Reports

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus. The actress was in Chandigarh recently to shoot for a film that co-stars Rajkummar Rao.



According to reports, the actress tested positive during her stay in Chandigarh and decided to come back to Mumbai.



A few days earlier, Kriti had shared a picture on her social media handle revealing that she has wrapped up her schedule of the film and will be flying back home.



She is yet to confirm about having tested COVID positive.



Ever since film shooting resumed in Bollywood, several actors have contracted the disease. Actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and director Raj Mehta too tested positive for the virus while they were shooting in Chandigarh for 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'. TV actor Maniesh Paul too is reportedly down with the the same virus.

