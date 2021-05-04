Kriti Sanon starrer 'Mimi' to head for an OTT release

Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited film ‘Mimi’ will soon be heading to an OTT for its mega release. The film based on the story of a surrogate mother is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

The film also stars Saie Tamhankar.

Sharing information on the OTT release, it was revealed, “Dinesh Vijan has inked a huge deal with a big streaming giant to premiere Kriti's Mimi, along with a few other projects that are already in place. While the team wanted to release their movies in theatres and even tried the same with Roohi, the current situation looks extremely bleak for theatres to even think of reopening. It doesn't seem likely in the next three months, because there is a possibility of a third wave. Dinesh has checked all possibilities and finally decided to go online with Mimi. He has earned a good profit and is expected to make the announcement soon.”