Kiara Advani wants Sidharth Malhotra's ex Alia Bhatt in her bride squad 

Siddharth Malhotra may not have been physically present in the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan' featuring Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor, but the actor featured prominently throughout the show thanks to host Karan Johar.

Johar and Shahid Kapoor somewhat ganged up against Kiara Advani as they teased her about Malhotra. The two are rumoured to be dating.



What caught everyone's attention was when during the famous rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Kiara which celebrity would she love to have in her bride squad, and Kiara, very fondly answered, "Alia Bhatt".Kiara said, "I`d really love Alia Bhatt to be in my bride squad. I love her, she is so cute." Karan then got confused, and said, "In your bride squad? Marrying Sidharth Malhotra?" He then said, "Marrying Sidharth Malhotra with Alia Bhatt in the bride`s quad is quite cool".Shahid also added, "Maybe...it might just be cool".



For those coming in late, Alia Bhatt and Siddharth Malhotra were reportedly dating for a few years. The actors debuted together in KJo's 'Student Of The Year' along with Varun Dhawan and later were in a relationship- especially during the time they worked together in 'Kapoor and Sons'.



On Thursday's episode, Karan and Shahid teased Kiara throughout the show about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra. Karan even got her to somewhat admit her relationship with Sidharth. Kiara revealed in the show that Sidharth Malhotra is "more than a close friend" to her.



Kiara and Sidharth sparked relationship rumours while they were shooting for their movie `Shershaah`. The couple has been spotted together by paparazzi on various occasions ever since.



Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in 'Thank God,' alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, which is slated to release on the occasion of Diwali 2022. He will be also seen in an action thriller 'Yodha' opposite Disha Patani and Raashi Khanna and in 'Mission Majnu' alongside south actor Rashmika Mandanna.



Kiara, on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' along with Kartik Aaryan.

The latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

