Khichdi 2 trailer: Parekh family promise to take us on a new adventure

After much manifestation of ardent fans, Khichdi is going to be back with a second part. Makers dropped the trailer of Khichdi 2 which shows the Parekh family get together on a new adventure on a huge scale. The family is seen romancing in the Swiss Alps, fighting goons and much more. They also have a big Bollywood number and much like anticipated, the film will feature laughs and some interesting cameos.

Khichdi 2’s official film title is Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan. It sees Praful (Rajeev Mehta) play an emperor in a grand movie. He takes on a beard, moustache and a royal costume and they embark on a mission to save the world. Their adventure transcends various landscapes – cities, beaches, snow-clad mountains, deserts, and caves.

Khichdi 2 will have some interesting cameos like that of Kirti Kulhari, credited with a ‘special appearance’ in the film, as she reprises her role of Parminder from the first part, Khichdi: The Movie (2010). Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan will also feature as a don.

For the unversed, Khichdi first became famous as a popular TV show as it aired on StarPlus in 2002. Created by Jamnadas Majethia and Aatish Kapadia's Hats Off Productions, Khichdi’s second part aka second season, titled Instant Khichdi, aired in 2004 on Star One. The show was made into a movie in 2010.