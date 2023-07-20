Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas has two versions

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film Merry Christmas featuring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is going to have two versions. The film is set to release later in December this year. The director recently revealed that the film's Tamil version will be different from the Hindi version of the movie.



While speaking to News18, Sriram Raghavan said, “It’s not one film, it’s two films. There is a Hindi film, which has got Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif and one child along with a few other characters. There is a Tamil film with the same Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina and the child, and the other actors are different.”



He further added, "So I wanted to make a Tamil film also since Vijay is a very acclaimed actor in the South and I thought it will be just good for us to make two versions of this film. They are broadly the same, 95 percent they are the same but of course, language changes, and some characters also I wanted to change so that it doesn’t look like a dubbed film. I am a Tamilian myself so this is one chance so let me also try to make a Tamil film so this is two in one kind of film.”



Raghavan also addressed the unusual pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. Raghavan stated that the film's story was such that he needed an 'off-beat' pairing.



"I was trying various combinations and permutations and I happened to meet Vijay at a festival in Melbourne and I’d seen some of his films. I just felt, ‘What if I do this odd combination’ and it has got its curiosity value, I hope. Both are very interesting characters in the film. When you see the film you’ll why I cast them. I just wanted two people who have never worked with each other and you can’t even think ye saath mein kya karenge," said the Andhadhun director.