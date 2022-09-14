Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to finally feature together in a project. No, it's not a film

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will soon be starring opposite each other. The couple, who got married in December 2021, has never starred in any film together. Well, there is news for fans as the couple will soon be seen sharing screen together for the first time.



Vicky and Katrina are not coming together in a film (not yet, at least) but will star together in a TV commercial for a travel website. The photos of the shoot have already made it to the internet.



In the photos, both of them can be seen casually dressed up in comfortable vacation clothes.



The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony, which close family and friends attended. Before their wedding, the couple never accepted being in a relationship in public and dated for around two years before tying the knot.

Recently on 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party and that`s when romance started brewing between them. Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her `radar`.



She said, "I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!"Katrina called her relationship `unexpected and out of the blue`, said, "It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal."



Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina will be next seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, which is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Apart from that, she is also a part of 'Merry Christmas' along with south actor Vijay Sethupathi, and 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan, which is slated to release on April 23, 2023.



Meanwhile, Vicky will be seen in `Govinda Naam Mera` alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's untitled. Apart from these two, he also has Anand Tiwari`s untitled film with Triptii Dimri and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur', co-starring Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the line. 'Sam Bahadur' is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.