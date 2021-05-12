Kartik Aaryan on board Sajid Nadiadwala's next

Kartik Aaryan has now been signed for Sajid Nadiadwala’s next film.

The Bollywood actor is teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures for an epic love story to be directed by Sameer Vidhwans.

A source close to the film said, “Sajid Nadiadwala has been discussing a potential collaboration with Kartik for a while now and they have found a script that makes for a perfect union. It’s an epic love story featuring Kartik in space that’s not explored before. The National Award-winning director, Sameer Vidhwan’s is planning to paint a fresh picture in the romantic genre and all the stakeholders are excited to take this film on the floors.”

“The team is silently working on the prep work of the film, but want to make things official only when the Covid cases go down. Kartik is excited to team up with a producer like Sajid Nadiadwala for the first time,” the source added.