Kareena Kapoor Khan tests negative for covid-19

Actress Kareena Kapoor has finally tested negative for covid-19. She was tested positive for the deadly virus earlier this month after attending a gathering at Karan Johar's residence.



On Friday, Kapoor took to her Instagram account and revealed on the story section about her negative report.



"I have tested negative for Covid-19," she wrote. After testing negative, the 41-year-old actress wrote.



Further, she thanked her sister Karisma Kapoor, friends and fans for their support and wishes. ''Thank you to my darling sister for being our anchor through this nightmare... My BFF Amrita we did this... my darling friends and family, my Poonie, Naina, and everyone for praying... My fans for your DMs... The BMC for being so amazing and prompt... SRL Dr. Avinash Phadke Labs for being the best,'' she wrote.

Adding further, she thanked her husband Saif Ali Khan, and wrote, ''And lastly my dear husband for being so patient to be locked in a hotel room... away from his family. Merry Christmas everybody VW stay safe! Ok bye have to kiss my babies like never before."



Read the post here:

Earlier in the day, Kareena had tested negative for the Omicron coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revealed on Friday (December 24) that the actress' genome sequencing report for the new variant has come out negative.



Not only Kareena but her best friend Amrita Arora was also tested positive for the virus, after attending a dinner. Seema Khan, Maheep and Shanaya Kapoor were also tested positive later.

