Kareena Kapoor doubles fee, asks for Rs 12 crore to play Sita: Reports

Kareena Kapoor has reportedly been approached to play the legendary role of Sita in the mythological period saga film which will be helmed by Alaukik Desai. The news has been making rounds for the casting as well as the fee that the Bollywood actress has demanded for the role.

It’s said that Kareena Kapoor is asking for a sum of Rs 12 crores. A source close to the actress was quoted, “Bebo who usually asks in the Rs. 6-8 crores range for her films has quoted a sum of Rs. 12 crores which has put the producers in a tizzy. In fact, right now, they are reconsidering their decision and also taking the film to a younger actress, as well. But talks are on and Bebo remains the first choice."

Also, Kareena is said to be shoot for ‘Veere Di Wedding 2’ and Hansal Mehta’s upcoming venture first because they are smaller films that will be completed in one month’s time each. “Sita will need at least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and production. So she will be completely consumed by one film at that point but Bebo also realises that this will be her biggest magnum opus till date, as it’s a retelling of Ramayana from Sita’s point of view," they said.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be seen with Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.