Karan Johar quits Twitter: Making space for more positive energies 

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday announced that he was quitting the micro-blogging app Twitter. Johar announced the decision on Twitter before deactivating his account from the medium.



The filmmaker who has often been on the receiving end of trolls on social media, wrote,", "Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!"



Soon after he shared the tweet, fans hailed his move and flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Positive energy and peace is far more important than any SM platform. Cheers KJo have a good one," and another wrote, "Good Bye Karan. See you in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa."



It is not clear yet what led to Johar quitting the social media platform. It is also unclear whether he has gone off Twitter permanently of temporarily.



Johar was particularly subjected to severe trolling soon after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death as fans alleged that Johar did not give work to Rajput which led to his death. Johar has often been accussed of giving preferential to star kids.



Recently during the last episode of 'Koffee With Karan 7' the filmmaker opened up about mental health and how taking therapy helped him to cope with so much online hate.



"I built some kind of thick skin over the years. Honestly, it doesn't bother me the way people think it should bother me when I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful. They come down to even abusing my kids. Those are times when I feel like f***, just leave them out of it. I'm like, you can say whatever you want about me, my sexuality or about all the conspiracy theories they have that are really down and dirty. It really doesn't bother me and it's not like I have not been in therapy and I haven't had issues in the past," the director had said.

At present Johar is seen playing a celebrity judge on the dance reality TV show 'Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa'. The actor's next directorial venture featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will release next year.