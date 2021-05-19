Kangana Ranaut tests COVID negative, talks about fighting the virus in new video

Kangana Ranaut is now COVID negative after she got tested post 15-day recovery period.

On May 8, the actress had announced on Twitter that she had tested positive for coronavirus and back then even stoked a controversy as she called it a “small time flu” irking fans in the process.

Kangana Ranaut shared her health update on her Instagram stories. She wrote: "I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend COVID fan clubs. Yes, there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus. Anyway, thanks for your wishes and love (sic)."

She had revealed that she did not want to share her COVID-19 journey because she didn’t want to offend “Covid fan clubs”, but was persuaded by her sister Rangoli Chandel to speak her mind.

She captioned the video, “I am not an expert on covid but sharing my journey of fighting the virus, hope it helps (sic).”