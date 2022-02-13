Kangana Ranaut takes indirect dig at Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan, calls movie a trash

Deepika Padukone starrer movie 'Gehraiyaan' released on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The movie starring Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa opened up with mixed reviews.



Two days after the release, Kangana Ranaut indirectly took a dig at Shakun Batra-directorial and called it 'trash'. 'Gehraiyaan' review: Deepika Padukone steers this moody, complex relationship drama well



Taking to her Instagram story, Kangana shared a video clip from the 1965 film ‘Himalay Ki God Mein’, the film also showed a love triangle like Gehraiyaan, starring Manoj Kumar, Mala Sinha and Shashikala.





In the post, she wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance…in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don’t sell trash pls…bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it …it’s a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai 😉 (sic).”



This is not the first time Ranaut has criticised Deepika Padukone and her work. Earlier, she accused her of running a 'business' of depression with her mental health organisation.

The recently released movie showcases modern urban complicated love and its intricacies and also stars towering artists like Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.



The movie primarily revolves around the life of Alisha, whose six-year-old relationship has grown monotonous and ends up having an affair with her cousin fiance Zain.