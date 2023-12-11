Kabir Bedi mentions #Melodi as he's receives Italy's highest civilian honour

On Sunday, at the private ceremony overlooking the Gateway of India in Mumbai, international actor Kabir Bedi was awarded the “Order of Merit of the Italian Republic” (Merito della Repubblica Italiana), the most senior Italian civilian award. After the formal ceremony, there was a special live musical performance by Niccolo Fabi which set off the celebrations perfectly.



“This is a very emotional award for me,” Kabir said. “Being presented the Order of Merit, Italy’s highest honour, is the fulfillment of my life’s work in Italy. It’s even higher than Cavaliere (Knight), which they made me twelve years ago.



It gives me great joy to see Prime Minister Meloni and Indian PM Modi complimenting each other on the internet with #Melodi. Now it’s time for the great film industries of Italy and India to produce world-class films together.”



Kabir gave a heartwarming speech thanking Italy and the Italian people for their enduring love over the years. He thanked his wife, children, and grandchildren for their presence and the joy they bring into his life.