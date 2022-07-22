'JugJugg Jeeyo' hits OTT a month after its theatrical release

A month after its theatrical release, Raj Mehta's 'JugJugg Jeeyo' has released on OTT. The film starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.



Directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar, the film received mostly positive reviews from critics as well as fans. The family entertainer narrated the story of two married couples on verge of separation.



While it marks YouTuber Prajakta Koli’s film debut, actor-host Manish Paul plays a pivotal role in the film.



“'JugJugg Jeeyo' has been a fantastic experience, all thanks to the amazing cast, team, and the love the film has received from the audience,” said Varun Dhawan in a statement. “Playing Kuldeep Saini was challenging but fruitful. It is a character that I’ve never played before, and thus it holds a special place in my heart. The film witnessed a very successful run at the box office and now I’m delighted that starting today, viewers can enjoy JugJugg Jeeyo from the comfort of their homes on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that needs to be seen by all and I am thrilled that the film will reach a global audience across 240 countries and territories.”

“It’s great to see this out-and-out family entertainer win so many hearts! The film is a testament that good stories will always resonate with audiences,” said Anil Kapoor. “It has been a delightful journey and it’s a pleasure to bring this film to a wider audience worldwide through Amazon Prime Video.”



"From day 1 we knew that we were creating something special with JugJugg Jeeyo. However, little did we know how successful the film will go on to be. Every single member of the cast and crew have given their heart and soul and I am pleased to know that our labour of love will reach an even wider audience with Amazon Prime Video,” expressed Neetu Kapoor.



"My experience of working on JugJugg Jeeyo has been extremely memorable, we formed a family while shooting the film and I’m excited to share the bond of my onscreen family with your family" shared Kiara Advani. "I am extremely elated knowing that Amazon Prime Video is bringing my JugJugg Jeeyo family closer to the audiences. Having given us so much love in theaters, I can't wait to see the audience enjoy the film and share their love with us once again."



Set in the heart of Patiala, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is a tale of two couples representing two different generations, entangled in post-marriage issues. The story delves deep into the topics of love, family values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations. With Varun Dhawan playing the dotting on-screen son of Anil and Neetu Kapoor, along with Kiara Advani shining as the modern-day working woman, full of life and cheer, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' is a perfect blend of drama, emotions, and humour.