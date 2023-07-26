Jawan's first song Zinda Banda features Shah Rukh Khan with 1000 dancers

'Zinda Banda,' the first song from Jawan promises to be a visual spectacle as it features Shah Rukh Khan along with thousands of dancers as they dance to the catchy beats composed by Anirudh. The entire dance sequence has been choreographed by Shobi.



The launch of the first song 'Zinda Banda' from the much-anticipated film Jawan is around the corner, and speculations of how grand the song would be, have flooded the internet. The audience's curiosity is at its peak, especially after they lapped up the Jawan Prevue. After experiencing the action, thrill, and adventure of Jawan Prevue, it's time to turn up the volume and get ready for the dance number composed by none other than Anirudh.



As per sources, “The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, 'Zinda Banda' will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving.



Anirudh is known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest hits in recent times, like Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu and the record-breaking album of Vikram.



Until now, audiences have enjoyed the high-energy and captivating - The King Khan rap, performed by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, all of which were a part of the recently launched Jawan Prevue and have been highly appreciated. The much anticipated first song of Jawan will set the tone for the film and will give a glimpse into the world of Jawan.



Jawan is already proving to be a true blue pan-Indian entertainer and has the best of talent on board from all corners of the country.



Filmmaker Atlee, who is known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to Jawan.