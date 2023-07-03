Jawan trailer to be released with Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning? 

Ever since the first teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's action film Jawan was released in 2022, fans have been keen to get a glimpse of the film. The film is scheduled to release in September this year and the latest reports suggest that the first trailer of Jawan will be unveiled in theaters along with Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1.



A report in Pinkvilla states that the makers will launch the trailer of Jawan on July 12, when Tom Cruise's new film comes out. The seventh installment of Mission Impossible is one of the most anticipated films of this season.



About Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Jawan



Shah Rukh Khan will be collaborating for the first time with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara who makes her Bollywood debut with teh actioner. Shah Rukh will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar in Jawan. He will be seen performing top-notch action sequences.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra in an important role. Earlier, the film was slated to release on June 2 but it was postponed to September 7.



The first poster of the film was unveiled in 2022 and has SRK's face partially hidden behind a bandage.



Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline which co-stars Taapsee Pannu. The film will release in December this year. Khan made a smashing comeback to screen after four years earlier this year in Pathaan which smashed box office records worldwide and is so far the highest-grossing film of 2023.