Jackie Shroff starrer 'The Interview: Night of 26/11' looks intense

Jackie Shroff is playing the lead role along with Anjum Nayar in the Hindi remake of the superhit Dutch film, 'The Interview', and the first look of 'The Interview: Night of 26/11' is out along with the trailer.

The posters of the movie feature the protagonists and they make quite an impact.



Jackie Shroff is playing an ace war correspondent, who finds himself changing tracks from his serious journalism to a sensational one when he gets a chance to interview a leading Bollywood actress (played by Anjum). The intimate interview turns into a passionate duel, with the duo confessing and confronting each other.



Excited to be a part of the riveting drama, Jackie Shroff said, "The Interview was a thrilling drama, and to star in its Hindi remake was a great opportunity. I enjoyed working with international director Laurens Postma, playing a war correspondent who is stuck in an interview with a Bollywood actress on the night of 26/11, but as the hours pass, the Interview derails with a lot of twists and turns! The adapted screenplay by Farrukh Dhondy and Postma, with dialogue by Prawal Raman, gave me a lot of depth."

Dutch director Laurens C. Postma said, "For my first film here, Theo Van Gogh's acclaimed original was just apt for a great confrontational drama in Hindi, and no better actor than veteran Jackie Shroff could play the leading role, his performance is just outstanding!"

The screenplay was penned by Laurens and Farrukh Dhondy. The Interview: Night of 26/11 has been produced by Pappee Sangtani, Sunitha Ram, Laurens Postma, and Fourth Wall Entertainment. It will premiere end of August 2021.