Is Yash a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana co-starring Ranbir, Alia? Makers clear the air

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film based on Ramayana has been creating headlines since last week, even though, there has been no official announcement from the makers on the project yet. There were several reports that stated that KGF star Yash was approached to play one of the crucial roles in the film that also co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Then later reports claimed that Yash had opted out of the project. Turns out the reports are false.



As per an internal independent industry source, "The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it."



Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who has in the past made hit films like Dangal and Chhichhore, the film has reportedly roped in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Yash. Buzz is that Ranbir and Alia will play Ram and Sita while Yash will play Ravana in the film.



Sources now have urged fans to wait for the official announcement on the projects. The makers will officially announce the cast which is believed to be the biggest casting coup in the history of Indian cinema.