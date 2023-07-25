Is that Sanjay Dutt? Gulshan Devaiah looks strikingly similar to the 90s star in Guns and Gulaabs

The teaser of the Netflix series, Guns and Gulaabs screams it is based in the 90s’. And if you happen to get a glimpse of Gulshan Devaiah in it, with slightly long hair, he has a very uncanny resemblance to one of the top actors in Bollywood during that time. According to the sources, Gulshan’s get-up is deeply inspired by Sanjay Dutt’s look in the 90s.

An insider from the production says, “The series is set in the 90s and the Sanjay Dutt craze was at its peak during that time and many people started adapting that. The team thought about what better way to capture the 90s than that look. It was actually Gulshan who suggested this idea and was quite keen to carry that look too. He made it seem very natural.”

Guns and Gulaabs is a comedy crime thriller which is created and directed by Raj and DK. It is based on the 90s world of crime and violence. Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu play lead roles in the film.