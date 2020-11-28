Is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' the biggest movie ever made in India ?

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Bharamastra' is one of the most talked-about movies since the day it has been announced. As of now, Ayan Mukerji's most awaited project could be one of the biggest movies ever made in India.



The star-studded movie's exact budget has not been revealed yet, but as per the recent hearing, the movie production budget has crossed Rs 300 crore mark.



Uday Shankar, Chairman of Star and Disney India, while talking to Hindustan times revealed some hidden details about the sci-fi film. "It is the biggest-ever movie made in this country,". he said.



Shankar was asked to shed some light about the movie budget and the news that the movie is been made on a budget of Rs 300 crores, however, he refused to share the exact numbers, he said, "Just to tell you, it is way more than that."

"Any movie like that, the experience that it seeks to create, needs to straddle across everything. It cannot be denied that most intense experience that only a theatre can generate." He added.



Recently, the report had revealed that Karan Johar was not thinking of releasing the film on an OTT platform. ''Producer Karan Johar, however, has not shown interest. He believes that the VFX heavy, the grand film would be best enjoyed in cinemas.'' a source said.

The movie which was scheduled to release on December 4, 2020, but was postponed due to COVID- 19. The film will have Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together for the first time. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and others.