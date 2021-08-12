Is Alia Bhatt collaborating with BTS for a new project? 

Did Alia Bhatt just hint at a possible collaboration with K Pop band BTS? The Bollywood superstar's tweet seems to suggest so.



Bhatt re-shared mobile brand Samsung's tweet and tagged BTS while mentioning their hit song Butter.



Sumsung India shared a tweet featuring BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook grooving to their song Butter. "Is 'good' good enough? Get ready to unfold. Here comes #SamsungUnpacked like no other! When the day of August 11, 2021 comes, get it, let it roll!" The tweet was in reference to the brand's upcoming event in which they are expected to announce a few new products.



Alia Bhatt retweeted the video and said, "Good is NEVER enough! Great is better," before she added, "those #butter smooth moves." Alia also added the #collab.

Bhatt could be partnering with the mobile brand for an upcoming project but what got the fans excited was her tagging the K-pop band in her tweet. Most fans went on a overdrive thinking of the possible collaboration of the Bollywood actress and the the Korean boy band.



This isn't the first time that Alia has mentioned BTS. Earlier in June, Alia shared a Yoga video on the occasion of International Yoga Da. The video had Alia performing a few yoga aasans while Butter played in the background.



Since Wednesday's tweet, Alia has kept mum and while we wait for further announcement, here's hoping that wishes of millions of fans comes true and the actress does collaborate with BTS.