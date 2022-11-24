Indian actor Vikram Gokhale's family refutes reports of his death: He is on ventilator

On Wednesday, several reports suggested that veteran Indian actor Vikram Gokhale had passed away. Hours later, Gokhale's family refuted news of his death and stated that the actor has slipped into a coma. The actor's wife, Vrushali Gokhale said that her husband 'slipped into a coma' on Wednesday afternoon and is currently on ventilator. Vrushali also added that Vikram 'has had a multi-organ failure'. Gokhale had been admitted to Pune's Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital on November 5. In the late hours of Wednesday, news of the actor's death surfaced on social media following which several Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Aly Goni, and Jaaved Jaafery among others, took to Twitter to express condolences.

Speaking with Times of India, Vrushali Gokhale said, "He slipped into a coma yesterday afternoon and post that, he has not responded to touch. He is on ventilator. Doctors will decide tomorrow morning what to do, depending on whether he's improving, sinking or still not responding. He improved a bit but slipped again. He has had a host of issues, like in heart and kidney. At the moment, he has had a multi-organ failure."



Dr Dhananjay Kelkar of Deenanth Mangeshkar Hospital also said that his death rumours are 'not true'. The actor's daughter to ANI, "He is still critical and on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying for him."



The veteran actor has had a career spanning over 40 years. He has appeared in several Marathi and Hindi films over the years including 'Agneepath', 'Hum Di De Chuke Sanam' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.



in 2010, Vikram Gokhale received the National Award for Best Actor for his work in the Marathi film 'Anumati'. With the Marathi film Aaghaat, he also made his directorial debut.

