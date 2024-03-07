Imran Khan opens up about his divorce from Avantika Malik, confirms he is dating Lekha Washington

After years of speculations, actor Imran Khan has finally opened up about his divorce from his former wife Avantika Malik. In a new interview to Vogue India, Imran spoke about his divorce and his partner, Lekha Washington. Imran is Aamir Khan's nephew and made a splashing debut in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na in 2008. He subsequently starred in films like Delhi Belly, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Break Ke Baad and others. Khan's last release was in 2015 in Katti Batti. The actor since then has been away from the public eye. News of his divorce from wife Avantika Malik first surfaced in 2019 but the couple had never officially announced their separation. Imran confirms divorce Speaking in the interview, Imran said, “The speculation that I’m romantically involved with Lekha Washington is true. I’m divorced and have been separated since February 2019.”

Avnatika and Imran were childhood sweethearts and married in 2011. The couple share a daughter. In 2023, it was reported that Imran and Avantika had decided to go their separate ways.



While the couple never announced their separation, Avantika did hint about it with numerous cryptic posts on social media.



In 2021, she shared a post about feeling 'stuck' and finding comfort in 'darkest nights'. In 2020, Avantika had reposted a message about marriage and divorce, and called it a ‘truth bomb'.



When separation rumours about Imran and Avantika first began in 2019, Avantika’s mother Vandana rubbished the reports. She had told a website, “We all read the news and let me tell you that there’s no such thing. There are some differences, which will be sorted anyway.”



Imran on Lekha Washington being called a 'homewrecker'



Ever since Imran and Lekha were spotted in public last year, several termed her as the 'homewrecker'. Imran addressed the negative comments that have come her way on social media and said, "There’s this narrative of Lekha being a homewrecker, which infuriates me because not only is it misogynistic but it also takes away my agency as an individual.” He added, “Lekha and I grew close during the lockdown, a year and a half after I had been separated from Avantika and almost a year after she had separated from her partner, not husband as it has been widely reported.”



Imran and Lekha recently attended his cousin Ira Khan's wedding together.