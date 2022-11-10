IFFI 2022: Varun Dhawan to perform at the opening ceremony

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan will be performing at the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The annual film festival takes place in Goa every year. This year it will be held from November 20- 28.



Dhawan is likely to dance to a medley of patriotic numbers as well as songs from his upcoming release 'Bhediya'.



The film will have its premiere at the film festival before it releases in theatres across the country on November 25. 'Bhediya' has been directed by Amark Kaushik and also features Kriti Sanon along with Abhishek Bannerjee.

Along with 'Bhediya', the film festival will also screen some of the acclaimed released films of this year and last year including S S Rajamouli's period epic 'RRR' (2022), Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' (2022), Suriya's courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim' (2021) and Adivi Sesh's bi-lingual film 'Major' (2022).



Dhawan was last seen in family entertainer 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' earlier this year. 'Bhediya' is being pitched as a horror comedy where Varun essays the role of a youngster who transforms into a werewolf after being attacked by a wolf. 'Bhediya' will be releasing in cinemas, in 2D and 3D on 25th November 2022.