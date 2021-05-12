I haven't done a massy film before: Disha Patani on working in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'

Working on a film is a time-consuming process and that is why actor Disha Patani believes one has to really be excited about the projects one takes up.

The "fun" element in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, along with director Prabhudheva and actor Salman Khan, made Patani say yes to the action film, slated to start streaming on multiple platforms, including OTT and DTH services, from Thursday.

The 28-year-old actor plays Diya, an independent woman and the sister of Abhyankar (Jackie Shroff), the senior of police officer Radhe (Khan).

"Making a film takes a lot of time from six months to a year, maybe, so you better like what you are doing. In the case of 'Radhe', I liked the script. It is a fun, massy film. I like watching such movies."

"I haven't done a massy film before. I was very excited to be working on this film. Besides, to have a great director and a major star is like an added bonus," she told PTI in an interview.