'Hum Do Humare Do' trailer: Rajkummar Rao adopts parents to woo Kriti Sanon

The quirky trailer of 'Hum Do Humare Do' was unveiled on Monday and from the looks of it, the film promises to be a comedy of errors.



The trailer features Rajkummar Rao who, in order to marry the girl of his dreams played by Kriti Sanon, needs to adopt parents.

The film also features veteran stars Ratna Pathak Shah and Paresh Rawal.



The Dinesh Vijan production takes an "out of the box" look at adoption, telling the story of a man forced to "arrange" a set of parents to impress the love of his life.





Speaking about the movie, Dinesh Vijan says, "Maddock trusts in the power of content-driven films, while `Mimi` was a delightful family entertainer, with `Hum Do Humare Do`, we take the essence of the family further because, in the end, a family is a set of people we love and cherish. Our film is a wholesome comedy that can be enjoyed by all three generations".



`Hum Do Humare Do` also stars Aparshakti Khurana. It is directed by Abhishek Jain, produced by Dinesh Vijan, a Maddock Original film, starts streaming from October 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

