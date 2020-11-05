Hrithik Roshan to make his Hollywood debut in a spy thriller?

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is reportedly in talks with a big Hollywood studio and will soon star in a spy thriller.

The actor has already given an auditon and may star as the parallel lead the film. Earlier this year, Hrithik had signed up with a US agency, Gersh, signalling that he was looking at opportunities in the west.



News reports suggest that the actor is in talks to play the parallel lead in a multi-million project that will be backed by a reputed production house.



A source spoke to Mid-day and stated that the actor had taped his audition and sent it to the US. "As is customary in Los Angeles, Hrithik’s team was given details of his role in the movie and the scenes that he had to tape. He sent his audition to the studio two weeks ago. The discussion is at a nascent stage. If all goes well, the actor will kick off the project after completing the shoot of Krrish 4,” the source was quoted as saying.

His team so far has been tight-lipped on the development, saying ‘they have no information’ on this.



Earlier when he was signed by Gresh, his manager Amrita Sen had told a publication, "Hrithik has always been an envelope pusher. For the last 20 years, Hrithik has been helping to drive Indian cinema into new genres, new narrative concepts and ever-more sophisticated storytelling. He is excited about the fact that the market for global content, which features characters and stories from other parts of the world, couldn’t be stronger than it is today.”



She had added, “With Hrithik’s leadership, our goal is to continue to put India in a front and centre position on the path towards globalisation and diversity and help integrate creators into new markets that were previously not available to them. In partnership with Gersh, we will now be taking Hrithik’s ambitious vision around the world."



Several prominent celebrities from Bollywood have made a mark in Hollywood films including the late Irrfan Khan, Anil Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra and Ali Fazal.