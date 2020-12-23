Hrithik Roshan on Dimple Kapadia's performance in 'Tenet': You are something else

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is all praises for veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's performance in 'Tenet'.



Kapadia made her Hollywood debut in Christopher Nolan's film and has earned praises for her stellar performance. Roshan joined the long list of fans as he took to Instagram on Tuesday to praise the veteran star.



Mesmerized with the enthralling performance, he also urged fans to see the movie for Kapadia.



The `Kaabil` actor, on the Instagram story sharing feature, shared a still from the movie which captures Kapadia and John David Washington. With the picture, he wrote, "Hers is unmistakably one of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film.



Just brilliant!!!! The charm, the power, the poise the seductive eyes, Dimple aunty you are something else! Go see Tenet for HER."





Written and directed by Nolan, `Tenet` stars John David Washington as a spy that is tasked with a mission to prevent a global war that sees him learn to manipulate the flow of time was released on 4 December 2020 in India.



The film involves a concept called inversion, which is said to be a sort of communication with the future.