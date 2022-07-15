'Hit: The First Case' review- Rajkummar Rao sleep walks through a tedious whodunnit

Sailesh Kolanu's 'HIT: The First Case' held promise when I first learnt about it simply because of its lead pair. After all both Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are formidable talents and have chosen mostly the right films in the past few years- delivering not just great performances but unique stories. A remake of the Telugu hit by the same name, 'HIT: The First Case', thus seemed to be promising. But by the end of the nearly 2 hours 30 minutes, the whodunnit left me feeling very sleepy and mildly confused.



The film has Rao playing a sharp officer in the Homicide Intervention Team. Vikram has been suffering from PTSD for the past few months we are told and has developed a fear for dead bodies and fire due to certain incidents in the past. Yet, he is one of the sharpest, observant officers in HIT and someone on whom his superior (Dalip Tahil) relies heavily. While he uses work as an escape, his psychiatrist thinks it can lead to his breakdown. Forced to take a leave for 3 months, Vikram returns after 2 months when two women go missing. First, a college student called Preeti and second, a member of HIT and his girlfriend Neha (Sanya Malhotra).



Just like a typical whodunnit, 'HIT: The First Case' to delays the conclusion and introduces several characters. Everyone is a suspect. From the parents of the missing girl to her divorced friendly neighbour (Shilpa Shukla) to Vikram's junior Rohit's wife to even Vikram himself. The story then takes arduous time to beat around the bushes before the two cases are solved. While there is no clear indication on whether the two cases are linked, the investigating team keeps going on wold goose chase only on the behest of Vikram who is convinced that the cases are linked.



Shot and edited shoddily, the film could have been at least half an hour shorter. Just when you find yourself getting involved in the case and curious to know who is the main culprit, the camera will pan towards a frazzled-looking Rao, smoking and looking out of a balcony, The scene may or may not have any connection with the next one.



Having watched innumerable whodunnits, thanks to the work I do, it is easy to figure out the culprit after a point in time. But not in this one so credit should be given where it's due but ultimate when the truth is unveiled and a bizarre, unnecessary twist is given to the plot- one ends up feeling underwhelmed.



Rao tries hard to sustain the film but the story is as flimsy as the actor's inconsistent bearded look. Malhotra is barely there in the film and has limited scope to perform. Akhil Iyer, Shilpa Shukla and Milind Gunaji give an able supportive act- but writing fails them all.



The film ends on a note for a sequel as several questions remain unanswered. I just hope the makers don't sleepwalk through the second part and instead use the strong star cast to its advantage.