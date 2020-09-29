'Harami' trailer: Emraan Hashmi's new film is all set to screen at Busan International film festival

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi's latest international project 'Harami' is all set to screen at the prestigious Busan International film festival. The trailer was unveiled on Monday which has Hashmi playing the chief of a street crime nexus.



The trailer gives a glimpse of a visually striking street saga of youth crime and broken destinies, love and redemption, played out against chaotic and relentless Mumbai.



'Harami' has been nominated in the film, director and audience categories, known as the New Currents Award, Kim Jiseok Award and the KNN Audience award respectively.

Here's the trailer





The film is written and directed by Shyam Madiraju, and it marks the return of Emraan in the genre of world cinema after his collaboration with Oscar-winning director Danis Stanovich`s 'Tigers' in 2014. Hashmi also serves as one of the producers of the film.



The film festival will take place between October 21 to October 30.