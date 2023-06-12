Gadar 2 teaser: Sunny Deol is 'son-in-law of Pakistan' in the sequel of this cult classic

Remember Tara Singh who uprooted handpumps and fight the Pakistan army single-handedly to get his wife and son back in Anil Sharma's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha? Well, he is back! Actor Sunny Deol is soon going to reprise his iconic role in the film's sequel Gadar 2. The film's teaser was revealed on Monday, which gives a glimpse of Sunny Deol in his character as Tara Singh. The teaser indicates that the film's second part takes a few years after independence, where the original film was set. It's set in 1971 and a woman's voiceover declaring Tara Singh the ‘damaad of Pakistan’ (Pakistan's son-in-law). The teaser then takes the viewers to Pakistan then where men chant for India's downfall. Tara Singh emerges from a crowd of men, throws a large wheel around and beats up a few.

Watch the teaser of the film here:



About Gadar: Ek Prem Katha



Released in 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a romantic action drama which featured Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel in the lead. The film narrated the story of a Muslim girl from an affluent family falling in love with a Sikh truck driver amid partition riots. The film starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role.



The film was remastered digitally and re-released last week in theatres- as a precursor to the second part. Helmed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Utkarsh played the role of Sunny and Ameesha's son in the first part.



Excited about the second part, Sunny earlier said, "Gadar - Ek Prem Katha has been an eminent part of my life, personally as well as professionally. Tara Singh from Gadar isn't just a protagonist but went on to become a cult icon that defied all odds and crossed all boundaries for his Family and Love. Collaborating with the team after, 22 years was a creatively enriching experience."

