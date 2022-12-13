First look of Neetu Kapoor from 'Lettters to Mr Khanna' unveiled

Amidst all the fan wishes and love for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat’s daughter, Neetu Kapoor, has been in talks for her on-set camaraderie with Sunny Kaushal in their upcoming feature film 'Letters to Mr Khanna'. The film is being helmed by Milind Dhaimade who had earlier made 'Tu Hai Mera Sunday'. 'Letters to Mr Khanna' is being backed by Lionsgate India Studios and is a relatable tale of a mother and her son played by Neetu Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal.





Here is an exclusive sneak peek into Neetu Kapoor’s look in the much-awaited film - 'Letters to Mr Khanna.' The 70’s icon is seen will be seen in a slightly non-glamorous look in the film. She was last seen in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' opposite Anil Kapoor.



'Letters to Mr Khanna' also stars Shraddha Srinath and will be premiering in 2023 on Lionsgate Play. The film is currently being shot in Mumbai.