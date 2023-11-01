Duranga S2 producer Goldie Behl: Whether remake or original, content should be exciting

Duranga season 2 dropped on Zee5 on October 24 and we got in touch with series producer Goldie Behl on his experience backing a project like this.

Goldie reveals that while backing a project, the only thing he looks at is whether the series is engaging enough. “I think the only box that needs to be ticked when writing or making the series during development is whether it's engaging enough for us while we're reading it and hearing it. If I feel that it is exciting us during the creative process, then I'm sure it will excite the audience while they are watching it.”

While Duranga offers a new take on mystery and drama, audiences have started warming to the idea of remakes and adaptations. When asked if audiences today are more inclined towards the same, Goldie Behl said, “ I think it's not necessary whether it's a remake or original, what's important is whether the content is exciting. While making remakes, you have a blueprint, but at the same time, you must adapt and make it your own. You must find yourself somewhere in that remake and in that story, trying to understand what the original creator was trying to convey in the first place, and then make it your own and adapt it to your environment.”

He added, “Be true towards original themes and ideas.”

Starring Drashti Dhami, Gulshan Devaiah and Amit Sadh in leading roles, Duranga season 2 is a gripping crime thriller adaptation.

