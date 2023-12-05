LIVE TV
Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and friends are on a quest for better life

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Dec 05, 2023, 11:52 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Dunki Photograph:(Twitter)

Dunki Drop 4 begins with Shah Rukh Khan who introduces himself as Hardy and states that the story that he is narrating is from 1995 set in a village called Laltu.

The trailer of the highly anticipated film Dunki was unveiled on Tuesday and it promises to be a fun ride. Termed as Dunki Drop 4, the trailer gives a glimpse inside the world that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has weaved which is set in 1995. Before this, the makers had shared two songs and a teaser of the film. 

Dunki Drop 4 begins with Shah Rukh Khan who introduces himself as Hardy and states that the story that he is narrating is from 1995 set in a village called Laltu. He then introduces his friends, including Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), Mannu (Taapsee Pannu) and others, who are all keen to move abroad for a better life. They all study English together at an institute where Boman Irani is a teacher. 

Both Vicky and Shah Rukh's characters are seen justifying their will to relocate overseas without knowing their language by claiming that even the British ruled India for a century without knowing Hindi.

How the group then embarks on a difficult journey and runs into trouble with the authorities forms the rest of the story. The trailer also gives a glimpse of an older SRK, 25 years later, participating in some kind of a race.
 
This will be the second time this year that SRK will be playing an aged character. He was seen sporting grey hair and a beard in Atlee's film Jawaan. 

Watch the trailer of Dunki here: 



Dunki will be SRK's third release this year. He has had a fabulous year so far with both his films - Pathaan and Jawan - doing great business at the box office. Expectations, therefore, are high from Dunki as well. 

Dunki releases on December 21- the same day as Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.

author

Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for the most part of her career. While writing on cinema remains her first love, her other interest lies in topics like gender, society and Indian literature. You can follow her on Twitter @shominisen

