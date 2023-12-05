Dunki trailer: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and friends are on a quest for better life
The trailer of the highly anticipated film Dunki was unveiled on Tuesday and it promises to be a fun ride. Termed as Dunki Drop 4, the trailer gives a glimpse inside the world that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has weaved which is set in 1995. Before this, the makers had shared two songs and a teaser of the film.
Dunki Drop 4 begins with Shah Rukh Khan who introduces himself as Hardy and states that the story that he is narrating is from 1995 set in a village called Laltu. He then introduces his friends, including Sukhi (Vicky Kaushal), Mannu (Taapsee Pannu) and others, who are all keen to move abroad for a better life. They all study English together at an institute where Boman Irani is a teacher.
Both Vicky and Shah Rukh's characters are seen justifying their will to relocate overseas without knowing their language by claiming that even the British ruled India for a century without knowing Hindi.
How the group then embarks on a difficult journey and runs into trouble with the authorities forms the rest of the story. The trailer also gives a glimpse of an older SRK, 25 years later, participating in some kind of a race.
This will be the second time this year that SRK will be playing an aged character. He was seen sporting grey hair and a beard in Atlee's film Jawaan.
Watch the trailer of Dunki here:
Dunki will be SRK's third release this year. He has had a fabulous year so far with both his films - Pathaan and Jawan - doing great business at the box office. Expectations, therefore, are high from Dunki as well.
Dunki releases on December 21- the same day as Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire.