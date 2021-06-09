Dilip Kumar's health is improving, assures his doctor

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, who is being treated at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital, is reportedly 'improving'.



The actor was admitted to the hospital on Sunday after he complained of breathlessness. He was later diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and has since then been in the ICU ward, though not on the ventilator.



Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor at the suburban hospital provided an update regarding Kumar`s health and said, "Dilip Kumar`s health is improving and the problem of breathlessness has also subdued, but he continues to be on oxygen support."



Earlier on Sunday, Dr Parkar had affirmed that the actor`s condition is stable now and said, "His condition is stable now. Even though he is in the ICU, he is not on a ventilator. We are trying our best that he makes a quick recovery and goes back home."



The superstar has been suffering from age-related health issues in recent years. Last month, the 98-year-old actor was admitted to the same hospital for two days regarding some routine checkups and tests.

