Dilip Kumar is on oxygen support, 'not on ventilator', says his doctor

Veteran Bollywood Dilip Kumar, who is in the hospital and getting treating for bilateral pleural effusion, is on oxygen support but not on ventilator.



The actor's doctor on Monday denied rumours that stated that the actor was kept on ventilator support at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

"Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is on oxygen support, not on a ventilator. He is stable. We are waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration," Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist treating the actor informed.



For the unversed, a ventilator is used to help people breathe when they can`t breathe on their own. It is a type of life support.

Dilip Kumarm, 98, was admitted to hospital on Sunday after having breathing issues for the past few days.



Ever since his hospitalisation, rumours have been doing that rounds that the actor was in critical condition.



A spokesperson for the actor has even urged the media not to believe in hoax news, assuring the actor will be back home soon.

"Request to media: Millions of Dilip Saab`s fans look upto you for update on his health. You have always done a great job. Please verify from this twitter handle instead of calling anybody who may not have direct knowledge," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Dilip Kumar, who has been hospitalised several times in recent years.

