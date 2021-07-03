Dilip Kumar health update: Veteran actor is stable now, will be discharged soon

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar, who has been admitted to the intensive care unit earlier this week is stable now.



The veteran actor family friend Faisal Farooqui gave a health update and told PTI, ''He is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor's advice so that doctor can provide necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two." He said the family has expressed gratitude to Kumar’s well-wishers for their unending prayers.



The 98-year-old was taken to the Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility, to “address medical issues” related to old age after he complained of “breathlessness”.



This was Dilip Kumar's second visit to the medical establishment in the month of June. On June 6, the veteran actor was hospitalised after a similar complaint. The senior actor has been diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion.



Known as the `Tragedy King` of Bollywood, the veteran actor`s career spanned over six decades.

Dilip Kumar has acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like `Devdas `(1955), `Naya Daur` (1957), `Mughal-e-Azam` (1960), `Ganga Jamuna` (1961), `Kranti` (1981), and `Karma` (1986). He was last seen in `Qila` in 1998.