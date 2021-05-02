Dilip Kumar admitted to hospital: 'He is fine', says Saira Banu

Bollywood veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to a hospital. The actor needs a regular health check-up and hence he is admitted for the same.



The veteran actor‘s wife and actress Saira Banu confirmed the news and informed that the actor is doing well and will be discharged today.

"All the tests have been conducted by the team of doctors and sahab (Kumar) is fine. He will be discharged today. We need your prayers," Banu told PTI.

Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui also shared more details about the actor’s health. "He was admitted for a routine check-up. There's no (need to) panic or a concerning issue. These are routine tests that are required to be done from time to time because of his age. He is doing fine." Farooqui said.



Last year, Dilip Kumar turned 98 on December 11, 2020, and did not celebrate his birthday as he lost his two brothers Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) due to Covid-19.



Speaking on the same, Saira Banu said, "We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers. He doesn’t keep well, neither do I. It’s a difficult time for us, so there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health."