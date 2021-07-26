Deepika Padukone to perform high octane action sequences in 'Pathan' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone is all set to perform some high octane stunts in a Hindi movie for the first time! Fans will get to see Deepika performing action sequences for her next film 'Pathan' which co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.



While we have seen Deepika doing action sequences in 'xXx : Return of Xander Cage', this will be the fist time that the actress will do such a role in Bollywood.



Being a former athlete, her body frame is very well suited to perform action so it is definitely going to be quite interesting to see her in this avatar in 'Pathan'.



She had left her fans floored with her power packed entry scene in the Hollywood outing, 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'. From full splits to weapon plays and fights with goons, she had left fans gasping and now she is all set to bring that form to the Indian cinema.



A source close to the actress shared, "Deepika is shooting for high octane action scenes for 'Pathan' currently. They are shooting them in Mumbai itself and Deepika has done intense preps for it."



While the superstar gets back on the sets of 'Pathan', she has been busy juggling between two films simultaneously since the lockdown has eased. She wrapped one schedule of Pathan earlier and also shot for one schedule of Shakun Batra's untitled next.



With a bag full of films, she also has Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas, 'The Intern' remake, 'Mahabharata', '83' and 'Fighter' in the pipeline besides 'Pathan' and Shakun Batra's next.