Deepika Padukone signs US talent agency ICM which has John Cena, Ian Somerhalder as clients

Deepika Padukone is seriously considering more Hollywood projects or so it seems as the actress has now signed up with ICM Partners. It’s a talent agency that has many high-profile clients as its base including ‘Fast and Furious 9’ star John Cena, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ star Ian Somerhalder, ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ actor Lana Condor among others.

The report published in Deadline hints at possible Hollywood projects that we can see Deepika Padukone a part of. She made her impressive Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’. Her character was called Serena Unger.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone has a busy 2021 as she recently confirmed a slate of Bollywood projects that we will be seeing her in including ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan, Shakun Batra’s untitled film, ‘The Intern’ remake, Nag Ashwin’s multilingual movie with Prabhas and playing Draupadi in an upcoming movie on Mahabharata.

It was also announced that Deepika Padukone will be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time in Siddharth Anand's ‘Fighter’. Fighter is slated to release on September 30, 2022.